The Best Occasionwear To Rent This Wedding Season

Since the start of 2021, fashion rental app ByRotation has seen an 800% increase in views of its wedding guest collection, with many users searching for dresses from well-known brands like Rixo and Ganni . While the price of borrowing over buying might seem like the main draw, renting has fast become an eco-shopper's paradise, allowing users to wear a new outfit to every wedding with no additional impact on the environment. Plus, it works great for those wanting to try something a little more stylistically daring without having to make a lifelong purchase.