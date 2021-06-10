The Best Occasionwear To Rent This Wedding Season

After receiving tons of cancellation and postponement messages over the last year, the idea that we get to celebrate a wedding this summer with our nearest and dearest is thoroughly exciting. But now that the ceremonies are edging closer, the dreaded search for an outfit begins. Shopping your own wardrobe is the easiest solution but occasionwear tends to come with a limited shelf life, meaning we often end up buying something new whenever wedding season rolls around.
Well, no more! In the last few years, fashion rental apps have slowly started popping up, offering users the chance to rent a garment for as little as £5 a day. You might not want to rent clothing for everyday wear but hiring an outfit for a special occasion is both practical and pocket-friendly. With many of us conducting mega wardrobe clear-outs over the last 12 months, there seems to be a mass consensus that we don't really need to buy more occasionwear, making renting a great choice going forward.
Since the start of 2021, fashion rental app ByRotation has seen an 800% increase in views of its wedding guest collection, with many users searching for dresses from well-known brands like Rixo and Ganni. While the price of borrowing over buying might seem like the main draw, renting has fast become an eco-shopper's paradise, allowing users to wear a new outfit to every wedding with no additional impact on the environment. Plus, it works great for those wanting to try something a little more stylistically daring without having to make a lifelong purchase.
To take a look at the best rented dresses to wear this wedding season, click through the slideshow ahead...
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.