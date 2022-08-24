This R29 Fashion Editor Rented Her Entire Holiday Wardrobe

Platform: I particularly loved the selection of accessories that DCEY offers, from many brands I hadn't heard of, too. When it comes to bags, renting can be really fun as it allows you to wear a statement piece that you wouldn't necessarily buy, or to try one out before investing. I also liked that there was an option to rent for 16 days, which is perfect for longer trips or just to have an item for a longer period of time. My only issue was that a couple of days before I was due to receive my items, I got an email saying that the earrings I ordered couldn't be delivered. The brand did offer to send an alternative, a complimentary rental or a full refund.