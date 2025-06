Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In June

When it comes to fashion and beauty, the end of May was defined by one thing and one thing only: The Cannes Film Festival . After a so-called “decency” rule that cracked down on nudity and long trains on the famed red carpet, some could assume that the looks would be more reserved and restrained. But thankfully, our favourite stars still brought the heat to the South of France, including Charli XCX wearing a lilac feathered YSL silk slip and Dakota Johnson partying in a sheer crystal-embellished Gucci gown. Even in the rain, Rihanna made the case for aquamarine being the colour of the season, attending the Highest To Lowest premiere in a blue knotted Alaïa dress — complete with an umbrella.