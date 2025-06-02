Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In June

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
When it comes to fashion and beauty, the end of May was defined by one thing and one thing only: The Cannes Film Festival. After a so-called “decency” rule that cracked down on nudity and long trains on the famed red carpet, some could assume that the looks would be more reserved and restrained. But thankfully, our favourite stars still brought the heat to the South of France, including Charli XCX wearing a lilac feathered YSL silk slip and Dakota Johnson partying in a sheer crystal-embellished Gucci gown. Even in the rain, Rihanna made the case for aquamarine being the colour of the season, attending the Highest To Lowest premiere in a blue knotted Alaïa dress — complete with an umbrella.
When it came to beauty, Julia Garner turned heads in a dark vampy lip and slick bleached hair, while Gabriette kept it all about the eyes with heavy black liner and a nude lip. But it was Bella Hadid that really got everybody talking — likely making tobacco blonde the salon request of the summer. As we look ahead to June, we’re turning our attention away from the red carpet and towards the store shelves, with a never-ending selection of beauty and fashion launches coming our way this month.
