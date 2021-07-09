The Best Looks At Cannes Film Festival Included Cut-Outs & Exposed Midriffs

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest fashion moments of the year. So, it’s natural that its red carpet comeback — after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic — delivered showstopping, trend-defining looks.
This week, film insiders, influencers, and models left their athleisure at home to don some truly memorable looks for the festival’s many red carpets and photo-ops.
The sartorial moments were full of on-trend looks that evoked the early 2000s and summer of skin trends we’ve seen at award shows these past few months. There was also a major throwback with Bella Hadid’s Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown from the house’s 2002 collection and Diane Kruger sporting a Y2K-like halter dress with midriff cut-out.
Overall, the sartorial showdown made up for all the lost time. Ahead some of the most on-trend looks from this week’s Cannes comeback. Check back as we’ll continue to add the best looks from the festival, which will close on July 17.