The Best Looks At Cannes Film Festival Included Cut-Outs & Exposed Midriffs

Last night, film insiders, influencers, and models left their athleisure at home to don some memorable gowns for the festival’s opening night. The red carpet was full of on-trend looks that evoked the early 2000s and summer of skin trends we’ve seen at award shows these past few months. There was also a major throwback with Bella Hadid’s Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown from the '00s and a red carpet sighting of Gucci's Aria collection with French singer Lou Doillon sporting a black-and-gold gown, paired with a heart-shaped bag, from the collection.