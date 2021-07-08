The Best Looks At Cannes Film Festival Included Cut-Outs & Exposed Midriffs

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most exciting fashion moments of the year. So, it’s natural that its red carpet comeback — after the festival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic — delivered some show-stopping looks.
Last night, film insiders, influencers, and models left their athleisure at home to don some memorable gowns for the festival’s opening night. The red carpet was full of on-trend looks that evoked the early 2000s and summer of skin trends we’ve seen at award shows these past few months. There was also a major throwback with Bella Hadid’s Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown from the '00s and a red carpet sighting of Gucci's Aria collection with French singer Lou Doillon sporting a black-and-gold gown, paired with a heart-shaped bag, from the collection.
Overall, the sartorial showdown made up for all the lost time. Ahead some of the most exciting looks from the opening night’s soirée. Check back as we continue to add more looks from the festival, which will close on July 17.