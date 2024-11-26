Wicked Costumes Were Inspired By The Wizard Of Oz & “Sprinkled With Magic”

After the movie jumps back in time, viewers learn of Elphaba’s childhood. While protecting her sister, Nessarose, Elphaba — an outsider to her peers because of her green skin — dresses the part while wearing chunky combat boots, oversized glasses, and a goth black puff-sleeve dress.



While imagining the evolution of the character — who becomes a villain in The Wizard of Oz — Tazewell wanted the costumes to act as a fashion “springboard” that could have realistically led to the Wicked Witch's (Margaret Hamilton) dress-and-boots look from the 1939 film. “How do I start to create a story about a young woman who will end up being that [character], and where does she start? What moves her to gravitate to black?” Tazewell says. “Because Elphaba lost her mother early in life, she was in mourning from a very young age. She grabs hold of [black] as a defining colour palette for her wardrobe because it keeps her different and interesting and severe.”



Elphaba enlists a new pair of heeled, square-toed combat boots as she enters Shiz University with Nessarose (Marissa Bode). “She holds onto the boot as an element that defines her look. It just shifts and changes. It becomes taller and has more presence. It was very important for Cynthia that the heel grow when she first enters Shiz to a taller heel that just gave her more stature,” Tazewell says.



Footwear continues to be a major storytelling driver: “I wanted to reflect an Ozian world from head to toe.”



When Nessarose is gifted a pair of heels at Shiz University, rather than have them be a pretty pair of silver sparkly heels like in the Broadway show, Tazewell “wanted to include the Easter egg of a swirling tornado where you see that in the heel, and then it opens up into swirls of jewels that wrap around the foot.”