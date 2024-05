Zendaya’s Challengers Press Tour Looks Will Inspire You To Try Tenniscore

Nobody commits to the bit the way Zendaya does. The film star is known for her on-theme red carpet dressing. Earlier in the year, the actor embodied a futuristic desert princess when promoting Dune: Part Two. And for the last few months, alongside her stylist Law Roach , Zendaya has been cosplaying as her tennis prodigy-turned-professional coach character, Tashi Duncan , for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers , which released onWhile we’re excited about the on-screen fashion in Challengers , which follows a decade-plus-long love triangle, we’re even more enthralled by Zendaya’s press tour looks. From the Loewe tennis ball heels to a glittering gown the colour of a grass court, suddenly, the standout tennis-inspired looks have got us excited to get into the (fashion) game.To help you ease into wearing the tenniscore trend, which is bound to keep growing throughout the spring and summer (especially thanks to trending track star style and sportscore), we’ve pulled some of Zendaya’s most notable Challengers press tour looks, ranging from elevated athleisure and green-and-white colour combos to retro tennis star vibes. Read on to see Zendaya’s grand slam outfits and implement her tennis style into your own wardrobe too, even if you have no red carpets or tennis matches in your future.