The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Emmys

The 76th annual Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles last night. While the evening was all about celebrating the latest and greatest on the silver screen (not to mention The Bear star Jeremy Allen White’s *ahem* talent), it was also a great opportunity to ogle and take inspo from some of the great red carpet looks. As the first big awards show of the awards season, the Emmys red carpet sets the sartorial tone for the rest of the season. And if the looks gracing the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater are an indication of what’s to come, we’re in for a treat. From The White Lotus Season 3 star Carrie Coon in a structured cream dream from Thom Browne to Quinta Brunson and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey giving a throwback to Old Hollywood and the sexy ‘70s (those shades!), respectively, the word of the night was GLAM. And, given the slate of A+ TV shows over the last year, it only makes sense the stars would go all out.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best dressed celebs on the carpet last night.