Early predictions from what we expected from the red carpet suggested more than one interpretation of the theme, which is customary of the event. Some said a literal interpretation of 'time' might see celebrities wearing entire dresses made from vintage watch faces or embracing a clock motif — and while the latter was true of one or two attendees, 'sands of time' was a more abstract take on the 'time' aspect of the theme. Other predictions included gowns adorned with real, live, growing flowers and foliage, which didn't eventuate, and crystalline looks inspired by J.G Ballard's 1962 short story, also titled The Garden of Time, which did. And of course, the expectation of florals, florals, and more florals turned out to be correct.