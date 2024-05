The theme for this year's Met Gala is "Garden of Time," and like previous years, it's a celebration of the Costume Institute’s annual spring exhibition, which this year is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ . The exhibition (which opens later this week, on May 10) will span 400 years of fashion history and includes roughly 15 historically significant and ultra-rare pieces that are too delicate to be worn again — and these are the sleeping beauties the exhibition is named after (apologies to any Disney fans). Perhaps the most spoken-about piece in the exhibition is an evening cloak worn by Charles Frederick Worth in the 1800s, called 'Tulipes Hollandaises' , and hints to a darker and moodier take on florals in spring (which might actually be... groundbreaking).