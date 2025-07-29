Issa Rae Found Joy Through Running & She Wants That For You Too

IR: We're the same. Whenever I have writer's block, whenever I feel overwhelmed by something I'm trying to accomplish in writing, I go and take a walk and literally try not to think about it. But you inevitably think about it, and then something comes. An idea comes just because I feel like I'm outside living, and I'm not putting too much pressure on coming up with the idea. There's something about just sitting in the misery of a [writer's] block and then actually walking off and literally getting your creative juices flowing and allowing that movement to complement the thoughts that you're having in your mind. And it just helps to rev up the creative process in the best way. For me, it's so necessary.