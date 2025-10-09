These Lola Tung Hairstyles Will Inspire Your Next Look
Lola Tung has been serving immaculate press looks for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, and with the movie on the way, we can expect more Y2K-inspired dreamy updos in the future. The star landed her breakout role in TSITP when she was just 18. She has since gone on to make her Broadway debut in Hadestown and has two other films, Forbidden Fruits and The Young People, yet to be released.
There's plenty of beauty inspiration to take from Tung's gorgeous looks, so if you need something to take to the hairdresser or an idea of what hair accessories to try next, look no further. From a sleek blowout at the Paris finale celebration to her 60s-inspired pony at Paris Fashion Week, here's a look at all of Lola Tung's best hairstyles over the years.