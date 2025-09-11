How Michaela Coel Pulled Off Her TIFF Tribute To Sudan, With An Entire Team Of Sudanese Women

There were a lot of conversations around, oh, is this appropriate for this particular instance? There were a few jewelry pieces that are typically reserved for certain situations, like bridal wear [in Sudan]. And we were going back and forth. Maybe Michaela puts it on, maybe she doesn’t. But then it just came to a consensus from both her and everybody else in the room that if it's not authentic to what the day is, then we're not going to do it. So if it’s something that would be reserved for brides, then we're going to take that away. It was a lot of having really authentic conversations and bouncing off of each other — what works and what doesn't work — and making sure that I'm capturing every aspect of the outfit. It's not just the toub but the hair piece, the jewelry, the henna that she had done before she even came to Toronto for the festival, by a South Sudanese artist in London. And there was just so much attention to detail about how that henna looked on her hands, and how the henna looked on her feet, and making sure that I was also getting those aspects of it. Because each detail is really important to the outfit as a whole.