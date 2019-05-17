Skip navigation!
Wellness
Spirit
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
You are the boss of your body.
Wellness
For Women’s Health Week, Business Leaders Fight Back
Amy Emmerich is President, North America, at Refinery29; Dr. Leana Wen is President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. We are women who spend our
by
Amy Emmerich
Wellness
Trouble Sleeping? Skip The Sheep And Try
This
Instead
Have you ever been trying to fall asleep and thought to yourself: If I go to bed now, I’ll get five hours and 32 minutes of sleep. If so, you’ve
by
Molly Longman
Health Trends
Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All
According to a birth certificate released today, Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison at Portland Hospital in Westminster, not at Frogmore Cottage,
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How To Keep Long Distance Friendships Alive & Well
One of my best friends has a video of me with tears streaming down my face. It was taken after college graduation, when my group of five best friends
by
Molly Longman
Spirit
How To Start Your Day With A Tarot Card Pull
Over the past few years, more and more people have begun to use tarot as part of their spiritual practice. In 2018, the New York Times reported that tarot
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Make Your Anniversary One You’ll Never Forget With These Date Ideas
Wedding anniversaries come with built-in gift suggestions. For your first anniversary, they say, you should gift your partner something with "paper"; for
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationship Advice
What Your Pre-Wedding Jitters Are Trying To Tell You
It doesn't take witnessing a bridezilla meltdown for you to know that weddings can be very stressful. Between the party-planning details and the looming
by
Cory Stieg
Sex Toys
Winter Is
Coming
: Sex Toys For All You Game Of Thrones Fans
Game of Thrones’ final season is here, and enthusiasm for all things Westeros is at an all-time high. You can buy Game of Thrones Oreos, Game of Thrones
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Thinking About Ending Your Marriage? You Might Want To Talk To A ...
If your legal union isn’t going well — you’re fighting, you’ve grown apart, or you’re just plain unhappy — you may be considering ending your
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Padma Lakshmi Was One Of The First Celebs To Raise Endometriosis...
Padma Lakshmi was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2006, after experiencing symptoms for 23 years — and she’s been advocating for people with the
by
Erika W. Smith
Living
A Guide To Summer Mosquito Domination: No Bites, All Glory
For those of us blessed with sensitive complexions, every moment spent outside during summertime poses a perilous run-in with our thin-skin's arch
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Diet & Nutrition
Hate Drinking Water? There's An App For That
In the year 2019, we need smartphone apps to remind us to breathe, eat, and — you guessed it — drink the fluid that makes up 60% of our bodies: water.
by
Cory Stieg
Spirit
The Upcoming Blue Flower Full Moon In Scorpio Is Rare
And
This month’s full moon has an exciting name — the Blue Flower Full Moon. It will appear in the sky this Saturday, May 18. This full moon appears in
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
These Remote Control Sex Toys Let Your Partner Control Your Orgasm
Remote control sex toys hit a lot of fantasy elements. Some people love them because you can use them in public without anyone knowing. Some people love
by
Erika W. Smith
Beauty
Apple Cider Vinegar Is A DIY Beauty Staple — But Is It Safe?
While the bathroom cabinet is home to most of our favorite skin-care products, there's another household space that's also proven to be valuable to our
by
Thatiana Diaz
Mind
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult
Moving back home after college has its obvious perks: saving money on rent, taking a breather after years of academic rigor, and mooching off of your
by
Cory Stieg
Video
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s T...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 314 into law Wednesday, making performing abortions at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy a felony in the state.
by
Rachel Selvin
Wellness
Whitney Port On How To Survive Your First Solo Trip As A New Mom
As a new mom, leaving your little one behind for any amount of time can be difficult. From hiring your first date-night babysitter to going back to work
by
Whitney Port
Wellness
What Is A Psychological Astrologer
Most people want to be understood by others. For that to happen, we often have to understand ourselves first. In order to “figure ourselves out,” some
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Sex Addiction And Sleeping With 2,0...
Lamar Odom is further opening up about his struggle with addiction in his new memoir. In an excerpt released to People, the NBA legend admitted: “I am a
by
Molly Longman
Date Ideas
Weeknight Date Ideas That Are More Creative Than Happy Hour
If you’re going on a date on a weeknight, you probably only have a few hours to spend together before you risk losing sleep and ending up groggy and
by
Erika W. Smith
How To Sweat Less Guide
How To Make Butt Sweat More Comfortable In The Summer
At any given moment in the summer months, many of us may have a small river of sweat trickling down our backsides. Although it might be something you try
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Hate Meditating? Try Turning On Music Instead
There's a common misconception that meditation is all about sitting in absolute silence and breathing. or loudly chanting om. While there is often a lot
by
Cory Stieg
Music
Why Hayley Williams Is Starting A "Sanctuary Of Self Love" At Bon...
Bonnaroo is a festival known as much for its outdoor camping on a functioning Tennesse farm (and the hippie vibe that comes with it) as for its
by
Courtney E. Smith
Spirit
Mars Moving Into Cancer Could Leave You Extra Emotional
On May 15, Mars will enter Cancer. Buckle up, because things could get turbulent. Mars is leaving Taurus, which is known for being stable and patient, and
by
Molly Longman
Unbothered
Sincerely Tommy Owner, Kai Avent deLeon Shares Her Journey To Mot...
I never gave childbirth a lot of thought until I got pregnant in 2018. I can honestly say I was not well versed on what it meant to be pregnant and give
by
Danielle Cadet
Body
Why Pathetic Little Foot Blisters Hurt So Badly & How To Find Relief
Back when I was a ballet dancer, wearing pointe shoes all day would do a number on my feet. Each blister that sprouted on my toes or heels became a
by
Cory Stieg
