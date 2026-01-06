I’ve spent years (decades, even) writing about wellness. I’ve worked at women’s magazines trying the newest lifestyle meditation app and workout regimen before “wellness” was really even a thing in publishing. I later became the deputy editor at a major wellness website, testing everything and anything and assigning tons of features all about the state of health and wellness, and I’m now a freelance journalist who regularly tests products and talks to health experts like doctors for my job. That said, I’ve tried more protein powders than I can count: plant-based, whey-based, budget tubs, prestige tubs, viral TikTok favorites promising silky textures that somehow still gave “here’s a potion!” handed to you by your niece (spoiler: It’s dirt and water). I’ve stirred powders into oatmeal, baked them into banana bread, whisked them into overnight chia pudding, and blended countless smoothies in the name of research and taste-testing.