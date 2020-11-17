13 Gifts Any Health Nut You Know Will Go, Well, Nuts Over

The holidays may be synonymous with indulgences of both the giftable and edible kind. And while there ain't nothing wrong with that, we likely know someone who passionately swears by eating clean and living green 24/7. So, in the spirit of offering something for everyone, we've compiled a gift guide that any health nut you know will go, well, nuts over.
Whether it's a small gesture that goes a long way — like helping them keep a healthy breakfast on lock — or a high-roller kitchen gadget that's likely been on their list forever — ahem, Vitamix — it's a good a year as any to show that my-body-is-a-temple someone just how much you care. (Especially since 2020 has collectively done a number on our wellness and self-care rituals.) From a trendy new pair of home-workout leggings to the bestselling motivational water bottle they never knew they needed, click on to shop 13 ideas fit for your health-minded giftee.
