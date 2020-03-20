7 Eco-Friendly Water Bottles To Help You Stay Hydrated

As a mermaid (mer-man!) tail-clad Derek Zoolander once said, "moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty." Well, with an overall increased awareness in living a more sustainable life in terms of what we wear, our makeup, hair and skin-care routines, making earth-friendly choices has never seemed more top-of-mind than in 2020.
For many folks, one of the easiest eco- swaps you can do is trading in Costco mega-packs of individually bottled water for a reusable alternative made of glass or steel. And with World Water Day being this Sunday, March 22, there's no better time to make mindful hydration a part of your life (or gift one to a friend or family member to keep the good going!). Keep reading for seven well-designed reusable bottles that go beyond thirst-quenching.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.