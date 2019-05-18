Skip navigation!
Morehouse College Grads Are Graduating Debt Free
by
Alexis Reliford
Home
I Live In Austin—& I Pay $1450 In Rent
Jessica Chou
6 hours ago
Money Diaries
A Week In Astoria, Queens, NY On A $38,480 Salary
You
7 hours ago
Food & Drinks
Chick-Fil-A Foundation Executive Calls Anti-LBGTQ+ Giving Their "Higher Calling"
Alejandra Salazar
May 18, 2019
Travel
If You Love Ghost Sightings & Serial Killers, You Have To Visit This Colorado...
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
May 18, 2019
Money Diaries
A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $156,000 Salary
You
May 18, 2019
Travel
South Korea Is Feeling The BTS Bump As The Super Group Brings In $3.6B A Year
Sarah Midkiff
May 18, 2019
Home
Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With
Rosé is more than just wine; it's an influential beverage sensation that has infiltrated all aspects of our lives, spawning alternative alcohols,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
Nailed It!
Season 3 Kicks Off With A
Chilling Advent...
The beloved fake-it-till-you-make-it baking show, Nailed It!, returns to Netflix for a third season today. And this season is guaranteed to pack plenty of
by
Michelle Santiago...
Tech
All The Memorial Day Tech Deals You Can't Miss
Memorial Day is two weeks away — which means summer is officially nigh. White pants! Rosé! Sweaty subway cars! And not to be forgotten: major deals on
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
The House Just Passed A Bill To Protect LGBTQ+ Workplace Rights
Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the historic Equality Act, an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that would protect against
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
I'm A Creative Director Making $137K — & I Ask For A Raise A...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Best Apps
The Best Apps For One-Night Stands
Tinder has been called the harbinger of the hookup-fueled "dating apocalypse." But the truth of the matter is, hooking up isn't anything new (and may in
by
Christina Bonnington
Travel
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Even for those of us no longer on a regimented school-vacation schedule, finding the calendar days for warm-weather OOO time is still a key June through
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Work & Money
I'm A Pregnant CEO & Want Business Leaders To Stand Up For A...
In a few days, I’ll reach full term with the baby I’m carrying. It is a girl and she is my fourth child. I didn’t sleep last night. Not because of
by
Amy Nelson
Travel
TripAdvisor Introduces New Safety Features – But Some Say That&#x...
We read every last review on Airbnb. We make sure every Uber driver’s rating is near-perfect. We do deep dives on Hostelworld and find online forums to
by
Michelle Santiago...
Tech
These Are The Coolest Apps You Haven't Heard Of
Everything and its mother has an app these days. Shopping? Friend-making? Meditation? Period-tracking? I feel like I'm downloading a new one every day,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Wellness
Trouble Sleeping? Skip The Sheep And Try
This
Instead
Have you ever been trying to fall asleep and thought to yourself: If I go to bed now, I’ll get five hours and 32 minutes of sleep. If so, you’ve
by
Molly Longman
Work & Money
Grumpy Cat Has Died — But Her Memes Will Live On Forever
In September 2012, a photo of a cat with a displeased facial expression made rounds on Reddit. The cat in the photo was Tardar Sauce, and her "grumpy"
by
Refinery29 Editors
Money Diaries
A Week On The Atlantic Ocean, On A $72,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Wellness
How To Keep Long Distance Friendships Alive & Well
One of my best friends has a video of me with tears streaming down my face. It was taken after college graduation, when my group of five best friends
by
Molly Longman
Living
Over-The-Top Pool Floats To Get Summer 2019 Started
Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other
by
Danielle Cohen
Work & Money
I Spent My Entire Life Savings In A Year But I'm Clawing My ...
It’s no secret that Generation Rent faces tougher financial strain than the generation before them: one in three millennials will never own their home
by
Layla Haidrani
Best NYC Restaurants
The Best Way To Booze Cruise In NYC
It can be very easy to forget that Manhattan is an island (and that, of the five boroughs, only the Bronx is attached to the mainland). Unless you live
by
Marshall Bright
Work & Money
Most Men Don't Feel Comfortable Mentoring Women — Here'...
It's no secret that tensions in the workplace have increased in the wake of the #MeToo movement. This tension can be murky and often hard to quantify. How
by
Ludmila Leiva
Living
A Guide To Summer Mosquito Domination: No Bites, All Glory
For those of us blessed with sensitive complexions, every moment spent outside during summertime poses a perilous run-in with our thin-skin's arch
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
The Snapchat Gender Swap Filter Is Taking Over The Internet — But...
I, like everyone I follow on Instagram and Twitter, returned to Snapchat this week for one specific order of business: the gender swap filter. It did not
by
Anabel Pasarow
Travel
Uber Is Finally Letting Riders Opt Out Of Chats With Drivers — B...
Uber Black is a splurge for most. But for a certain group of people — namely, introverts and the small talk-averse — it might become the new normal.
by
Michelle Santiago...
Work & Money
Here's Are 6 Amazing Gap Year Ideas
It’s graduation season, and if you’re not crazy about the idea of going straight from high school to college once you’ve crossed the stage, then you
by
Refinery29 Editors
Best Airbnb Rentals
The Best Beach House Airbnbs To Rent Right Now
Summer vacation, in many of our minds, seems to be intrinsically linked to sand dunes, ocean views, and relaxing under the sun with the trendiest drink of
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
This Is Why People Are Wearing Money Lei For Graduation
If you have a graduating senior in your life, you've probably scrounging for the perfect gift, and in your hectic Googling you may have come across the
by
Hannah Rimm
Work & Money
The Queen Is Hiring A Social Media Manager & You Can Apply On Lin...
After her foray into Instagram earlier this year, it seems that Queen Elizabeth is expanding her digital footprint. Get your cover letters ready, folks,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Money Diaries
A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $156,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Tech
Instagram Explore Is Getting A Much-Needed Makeover
So far this year, Instagram has put some major muscle behind shopping on the app. With a Checkout feature that lets you shop for products without
by
Anabel Pasarow
