When it comes to Las Vegas, certain things always come to mind: the iconic neon lights, the never-sleeping Strip, the world-famous clubs, and yes, those glittering casinos where trays of drinks seem to magically appear. But beyond the high-rolling headlines, Vegas is packed with unexpected activities that cater to every kind of trip you want to take, whether that's a wellness weekend or a couple's getaway or even your typical bachelorette party.
The city offers so much more than meets the eye, so we pinpointed different reasons to visit Vegas and then compiled a very comprehensive itinerary for each, from must-sees to not-so-known jaunts to budget-friendly finds. Between the omakase bars and art exhibits, there's a version of Vegas you probably haven’t experienced yet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Keep reading for under-the-radar activities that prove that Vegas is full of surprises — and not all of them involve a slot machine.
The Bachelorette Party
No one does parties quite like Vegas. And while it’s easy to get wrapped up in the must-dos of a bachelorette party (hello, Magic Mike), there are also ways to go off the grid (or save some money).
The Must-Sees: Brunch at one of the famous buffets is always a win, especially with a round of mimosas. Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas fit the bachelorette-meets-buffet bill, while Sadelle’s in Bellagio, Kassi Beach House inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and LAVO at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas give perfect bach vibes (sans buffet). For a more subdued mood, go for Sadelle’s, but if you want to start the party early, head to Kassi Beach House and LAVO. Don’t miss seeing a Magic Mike Live at SAHARA Las Vegas. But if you want something more chill, relax at the Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas, which includes bookable treatments, vitality pools, and even a theater-inspired heated room with aromatherapy, specialized lighting, and choreographed towel routines. You can also go for a more intimate cocktail vibe with live music at The Laundry Room or Velveteen Rabbit downtown.
The Not-So-Known Jaunts: For a moment off the Strip and away from the crowds, head to The Neon Museum, where vintage Vegas signage makes for a quirky, artsy photo op — especially golden hour evening tours. You can also book a private mixology class, like one with Mixology Las Vegas, to get the perfect night going.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Budget-Friendly Finds: Big fun doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. Start the night with happy hour cocktails at spots like Alexxa’s at Paris Las Vegas, where they have happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. or Toca Madera that serves up a great happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday to Friday. Try getting off the Strip to hit up Jammyland, located in the Arts District, for reggae vibes, strong drinks, and a colorful outdoor patio perfect for group hangs. Fergusons Downtown hosts rotating pop-ups, music, and food truck nights on weekends that feel like a hidden gem party. Then continue the party and head to Fremont Street for free live music, DJ sets, and the dazzling overhead light show — it’s retro Vegas energy at its finest.
The Couple’s Getaway
Vegas might be known as a wedding destination, but it’s also a wildly romantic place to sneak away with your significant other. Whether you're after a little glamour, adventure, or a break from reality, there's a version of Las Vegas for every couple.
The Must-Sees: Start with a stroll through Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, where the seasonal floral installations feel straight out of a storybook. While at Bellagio, grab a table at one of its many restaurants that overlook the fountains, or just book some bubbly before dinner on the champagne terrace. End the evening at the Mayfair Supper Club for live entertainment and golden-age Vegas glam, or take in an experience or concert at Sphere, one of the craziest ways to watch a concert or catch an immersive show. (Believe me.) Off the Strip, escape the crowds with a romantic dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino — an elegant, retro-modern steakhouse with moody lighting, plush booths, and a swanky, romantic vibe that channels old Vegas in all the right ways. Looking for something to liven up the night? Head to The Golden Tiki downtown for tropical cocktails and music.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Not-So-Known Jaunts: For a totally different kind of date, head out to Seven Magic Mountains, a surreal, colorful art installation just 20 minutes south of the Strip. Or plan a sunset visit to Red Rock Canyon for hiking and unbeatable desert views — especially romantic if you bring a little picnic and time it right.
The Budget-Friendly Finds: Catch the Fountains of Bellagio (free, of course) or go for a casual cocktail at ReBAR, a kitschy cool spot in the arts district (don’t miss out on the $3 mystery shots). For something unique but affordable, grab tickets to a show at The Smith Center, a performing arts venue off-Strip that often features jazz, ballet, and Broadway shows without the Strip markup.
The Solo Trip
Whether you're traveling for business or just because you can, Vegas is a surprisingly great city to explore alone. There’s no shortage of things to see, do, and eat, on your own terms.
The Must-Sees: Dive into interactive art at AREA15, a massive indoor space filled with immersive exhibits, installations, and experiences like Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. (This is the second permanent exhibition, which opened in 2021.) Check out the Colors of Mexico, an immersive art experience that will blow you away (and the $15 entry fee goes straight towards anything you want at the restaurant or bar), or settle in for a solo dinner at Komodo or Mother Wolf — both in the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where you'll find beautiful settings that’ll have you feeling welcomed. You can also check out Cirque du Soleil, with shows at five venues across the Strip, including the longest-running Vegas show, Mystère at Treasure Island – TI Hotel & Casino, all of which will leave you speechless (and give you respite from the Vegas heat).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Not-So-Known Jaunts: Explore the city’s more offbeat side at the Atomic Museum or Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum — ideal for a quirky solo experience that lets you explore your interests at your own pace. If you're up for it, book a solo spa day at the Palms Casino Resort — the 17,000-square-foot spa has everything you could want, and you can use it all day with any $100 service.
The Budget-Friendly Finds: Wander Downtown Container Park, an open-air shopping and dining spot filled with boutique vendors, art, and live music — and no ticket required. Then, grab a bite at Evel Pie (for a cheese slice and a beer under $10) or treat yourself to a daytime show or matinee comedy set, which often come with discounted solo seating options.
The Foodie-Focused Visit
For the traveler who plans their day around reservations and hidden gems, Vegas is a world-class culinary playground. From celebrity-chef hotspots to secret eats tucked behind unmarked doors, there’s no shortage of bites worth booking.
The Must-Sees: Make time for a meal at é by José Andrés – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a high-concept chef’s counter hidden inside Jaleo. Or grab sushi at Kame Omakase, a luxurious omakase experience with only a handful of seats per night located in Chinatown. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas also has another great omakase option, ITO, which offers two seating options a night with just 12 seats. Other top hits: RPM Italian inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, the newly opened Gjelina – The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and the unforgettable Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay – Caesars Palace, where the Beef Wellington lives up to the hype. Head to Main St. Provisions in the Arts District or La Mona Rosa in Fremont East for delicious eats that are beloved by locals.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Not-So-Known Jaunts: Sneak over to Secret Pizza (no sign, third floor of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) for a late-night slice, or book a food tour with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers guided tastings at multiple top restaurants without the wait. For off-Strip eats, Vegas’ Chinatown is a goldmine — try Raku (Japanese), Chubby Cattle (hot pot), or Pho Kim Long (a Vietnamese staple that’s open very early and very late).
The Budget-Friendly Finds: Tacos are king at Tacos El Gordo, where a loaded plate and horchata won’t break the bank. For happy hour hits, Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District is a fave of many, serving handmade pastas and house cocktails for a fraction of the usual price. And don’t sleep on the city’s many all-you-can-eat sushi spots, where quality rolls often come in under $30 a person.
The Wellness Retreat
Yes, Vegas can absolutely be a reset destination. Beyond the casinos and cocktail carts, the city has carved out a space for travelers looking to relax, recharge, and get a little headspace.
The Must-Sees: Spend a day at Canyon Ranch Spa inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, where day passes get you access to hydrotherapy circuits, fitness classes, and relaxation lounges. Another favorite: the spa at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, with sweeping Strip views and deeply restorative treatments. Start the morning with a smoothie or acai bowl from everbowl or Tropical Smoothie Cafe, before heading into a spa day or yoga session.
The Not-So-Known Jaunts: Venture beyond the Strip for a hike at Mount Charleston or book a sound bath at the spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which offers sound healing and mindfulness treatments in a serene, offbeat setting. For something unique, try halotherapy (salt therapy) at Salt Room LV, which is great for skin, respiratory health, and relaxation.
The Budget-Friendly Finds: Take advantage of free yoga in Downtown Container Park. (And check with your hotel concierge to find other yoga offerings throughout the Strip and beyond.) Visit Springs Preserve, a low-cost oasis only five miles from the Strip with walking trails, botanical gardens, a butterfly habitat, and sustainability exhibits.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT