We’re Finally Talking About Slavery Reparations
by
Astrid Kayembe
News
Alabama Governor Says She Won't Resign After College Blackface Skit Surfaces
Natalie Gontcharova
Aug 30, 2019
News
We'll Be Talking About Kirsten Gillibrand's Campaign For Years To Come
Natalie Gontcharova
Aug 29, 2019
News
What I'll Tell My 4-Month-Old Daughter About Jeffrey Epstein When She's...
Leah Carroll
Aug 29, 2019
Pop Culture
Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Headed To University Of Michigan For College
Kathryn Lindsay
Aug 29, 2019
News
Everyone Who's Running For President In 2020 — & Who Has Dropped Out
Natalie Gontcharova
Aug 29, 2019
News
Kirsten Gillibrand Ends Presidential Campaign
Kate Guarino
Aug 28, 2019
Fashion
How Lingua Franca Is Taking A Stand Against The Trump Administrat...
President Donald Trump has been in office for exactly 2 years, 221 days, 23 hours, 53 minutes and 38 seconds. And since that fateful day in 2017 when he
by
Eliza Huber
News
Judge Blocks Missouri's 8-Week Abortion Ban From Going Into ...
Update: A federal judge blocked Missouri's eight-week abortion ban from going into effect on Tuesday. "The various sections specifying prohibitions on
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Want To Run For Office? Here's How To Raise Money, From Wome...
Fundraising is one of the most brutal aspects of campaigning — it requires a seemingly endless amount of phone calls, emails, and meetings with
by
Caitlin Moscatello
News
Dozens Of Survivors Of Jeffrey Epstein's Abuse Testify In Court
The details varied from woman to woman as they took their place behind the podium of a packed New York City courtroom on Tuesday, but their message was
by
Leah Carroll
News
This Women's Equality Day, Here's Where The 2020 Candid...
In the U.S., Women's Equality Day on August 26 commemorates 100 years since the passing of the 19th amendment, which gave women the long-fought-for right
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Food News
A Tweet Led To An Olive Garden Boycott, But The Company Denies Su...
This past Sunday, a tweet listing food businesses and chain restaurants that are allegedly “supporting Trump’s reelection” went viral. The tweet
by
Michelle Santiago...
US News
First Death Linked To Vaping Reported Amid Escalating Illness
On Friday, public health officials announced that they are investigating 193 cases this summer of a mysterious, vaping-related respiratory illness which
by
Sarah Midkiff
Music
Taylor Swift Says "Obviously I Am Pro-Choice" & Promises To Be In...
Taylor Swift isn’t going to wait on the sidelines anymore. Following the release of her new album, Lover, Swift opened up to The Guardian about her
by
Alejandra Salazar
US News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Completed Cancer Treatment In August
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has successfully completed another round of cancer treatment, her second in the past year, and given a clean bill of health,
by
Sarah Midkiff
The Environment
Environmental Horror & Political Scandal: What You Need To Know A...
The Brazilian Amazon is burning. According to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) in Brazil, which monitors deforestation using satellites
by
Rose Stokes
Movies
Why Making Netflix's
The Family
Helped Director Jes...
What if we told you that an extremely private Christian sect believed Donald Trump was chosen by God to rule, and even helped get him elected? What if we
by
Elena Nicolaou
News
Parkland Students Announce Their Sweeping Gun Control Policy Prop...
After a mass shooter opened fire, killing 17 of their classmates and wounding many others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,
by
Amelia Harnish
Fashion
Chanel Pumps The Brakes On Its Hong Kong Cruise Show
Chanel cruise shows are the stuff of legend. There was the time Karl Lagerfeld took over Havana's Paseo del Prado, Cuba's historic boulevard that leads to
by
Channing Hargrove
US News
The FBI Managed To Keep This Serial Killer Under Wraps, But A Chi...
For 14 years, Israel Keyes crisscrossed the country committing a series of monstrous — and completely random — rapes and murders. His methods defied
by
Leah Carroll
News
“Don’t Give Me Condolences”: Emerald Garner Demands Justice For H...
Update: The NYPD announced on Monday that officer Daniel Pantaleo had been fired. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in a press conference that,
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
unstyled
Why Samantha Bee Burst Into Tears During This Interview
Crying isn’t exactly rare on the UnStyled podcast. But it took next to nothing — a couple of introductory questions — for this week’s guest,
by
Justin Ravitz
US News
Gun Control Activists Rally Across The U.S. To Demand Urgent Acti...
Gun control advocates rallied across the U.S. this weekend to demand legislative action from Congress. The Recess Rallies, which are happening while
by
Alejandra Salazar
Fashion
Does The CFDA's Trump-Backing Board Member Contradict Its Ow...
It’s become impossible — for citizens, brands and organizations — to stay politically neutral in America 2019. Jewelry designer and Council of
by
Channing Hargrove
News
Here's What You Need to Know About Climate Change
It’s an extremely hot girl summer for everyone this year— because the Earth’s global temperature is rising annually, and we are responsible.
by
Emily Holshouser
US News
After Epstein's Death, Focus On Ghislaine Maxwell Intensifies
Ghislaine Maxwell is not in Paris. Or hiding out in Manchester-by-the-sea in a house named "Tidewood." No – Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and
by
Leah Carroll
News
It's Official: Planned Parenthood Blocked From Millions In F...
Update (August 20, 2019): Planned Parenthood announced the decision to withdraw from the federal family planning and reproductive health grant program,
by
Andrea González-R...
News
In Hearings, Tennessee Lawmakers Push For A Total Abortion Ban
Tennessee lawmakers haven't given up on their attempt to pass a devastating abortion ban in the state. This week, lawmakers held a round of specially
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Here's What You Need to Know About the Gun Laws In All 50 St...
var prev = false; var setID = false; function showState(id) { if (prev != false) { hidePrevState(prev); } if (setID == false)
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Food & Drinks
Cheese Lovers, Brace Yourselves: Prices Could Skyrocket Soon For ...
Reader, this is a very pro-cheese space. The grilled cheese sandwich? Iconic. Mac and cheese? Classic. An artfully plated cheese board? Trendy and tasty.
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
Jeffrey Epstein Dies While Awaiting Sex Trafficking Trial
Jeffery Epstein, a financier who was recently indicted on charges of sex trafficking, was found dead this morning in Metropolitan Correctional Center in
by
Tara Edwards
US News
Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Records Reveal Chilling Details In...
New information about the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking criminal case was revealed this week when court documents from a previous civil defamation
by
Tara Edwards
Politics
From Clinton To Trump: The Powerful Men In Jeffrey Epstein's...
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New
by
Andrea González-R...
