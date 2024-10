Will Nostalgia For The Obama Era Help — Or Hurt — Kamala Harris?

For some that answer is an unequivocal yes. Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden won Michigan , which Clinton wasn’t able to do. Harris seems to be struggling as well so it’s no wonder she’s hoping her predecessors will inspire more enthusiasm. But today's undecided Michigan voters aren’t the ones Biden and Obama are most popular with. The people that Obama can sway in a big way — older Black people and moderates — have been pushing for Harris since Biden first stepped down. Harris has hundreds of bipartisan endorsements including from hundreds of moderate Republicans, and Black organizers turned out en masse to fundraise and get out the vote. If the goal is to keep this group energized then Obama is the perfect man for the job. But in counties where Harris needs to pick up new voters, the Obamas may actually do more harm than good.