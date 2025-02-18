Trump Has Assaulted DEI & Immigration. Here’s How Undocumented Students Are Coping

Valentina, Venezuelan, UCLA
"It wasn’t until college that I realized how much my undocumented status affected my opportunities and how it limited the ways I could build a life for myself. After graduating high school, I wasn't able to accept scholarships, I wasn't able to apply for grants, and I wasn't able to apply for financial aid."
Gigi, Mexican, Lamar University
"This time around, the uncertainty and fear feel worse. Trump’s attacks on immigration and diversity have become more intense."
Juan, Dominican, Undecided
"The misinformation proliferating in the Latine community has further convinced me that without education — which many undocumented people are not able to get — we will be turned against each other."