Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Donald Trump
US News
Trump Told Another Lie About Abortion At A Rally
by
Alejandra Salazar
More from Donald Trump
TV Shows
Samantha Bee Roasted Trump Last Night, Since The White House Correspondents'...
Alexis Reliford
Apr 28, 2019
News
Melania Trump's Body Language In Her Birthday Pic Says She's All Alone,...
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Apr 27, 2019
News
After The Mueller Report, AOC Joins Rashida Tlaib's Impeachment Resolution
Andrea González-R...
Apr 19, 2019
Fashion
Russian Street Style Star Miraslavo Duma Was Named In The Mueller...
Miroslava Duma is in hot water again. The disgraced blogger and street style star was implicated in the 448-page Mueller report. On Thursday, news broke
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
HBO To Trump: Please Stop Making
Game Of Thrones
Fan Art...
The White House may be full of Game of Thrones fans, but HBO isn't exactly thrilled by Donald Trump's political memes that put the president in the center
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment News
The FBI & Department Of Justice Are Reviewing The Jussie Smollett...
All charges against Jussie Smollett for allegedly faking a racist and homophobic attack were dropped on Tuesday, but that does not mean the saga is over.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Politics
Nancy Pelosi Promises She Won’t Let The Mueller Report Stay Class...
Update, March 24, 5:50 p.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called for Robert Mueller's full report to be made
by
Sarah Midkiff
US News
The Mueller Report Reveals No Collusion — But Lots Of Russian Int...
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report is on its way to being released. In a summary to Congress on Sunday, Attorney General William Barr summarized the
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
When Will Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia Report Be Released?
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election arrived on the attorney general’s desk at end of business Friday.
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
The President Of Brazil Made An Anti-LGBTQ+ Statement. Trump Nodd...
During his visit to the White House on Tuesday, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said in his remarks that the U.S. and Brazil stand side-by-side "in
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
What Ivanka & Her Dad Have In Common: Stealing Other People'...
The first daughter and White House advisor's schedule isn't public, but we'll keep you posted on her goings-on every week. One of the reasons we
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
The President Allegedly Wanted To Get Rid Of Ivanka & Jared
No wonder Ivanka Trump recently "joked" that being President Donald Trump's daughter is "the hardest job in the world." According to Kushner Inc., a book
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Work & Money
April Ryan on Yamiche Alcindor: She’s Going To Be In History Books
When President Trump told me to sit down during a White House press conference last November, I was frustrated and shocked. But at that same press
by
April Ryan
News
Ivanka Trump Lied About How She Got Her Security Clearance
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump seems to have lied about the role her father, President Donald Trump, played in granting her
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Ivanka Trump Joked That Being Donald Trump's Daughter Is The...
It’s hard out there for Ivanka Trump, according to Ivanka Trump. Trump gave a speech as a stand-in for the president at Saturday night’s Gridiron
by
Sara Hendricks
News
Former Campaign Staffer Alleges Trump Kissed Her Without Her Cons...
A former campaign staffer alleged that President Donald Trump kissed her without her consent during the 2016 election cycle and has filed a lawsuit
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Trump Asks The Country To "Hold The Date" On July 4th, Causing M...
President Donald Trump wants to know what everyone’s plans are for the Fourth of July. Asking everyone to “HOLD THE DATE” on Twitter, Trump
by
Sarah Midkiff
Celebrity Style
The Real MVP Of
SNL
This Week Were Don Cheadle's Me...
Don Cheadle hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever Saturday night, and the best part of his debut wasn’t his Spike Lee impression during
by
Alexis Reliford
Movie Reviews
BlacKkKlansman
Doesn't Need Trump Jokes To Be A Dis...
"BlacKkKlansman" has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (Spike Lee, Kevin Willmore), Best Director
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
SNL
Saluted The Women Of Congress In A Drama We’re Ready...
As if we didn’t have enough TV shows in our streaming queue, Saturday Night Live has just given us the parody show that we deeply wish wasn’t really a
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
Did Tiffany Trump Wear White To The State Of The Union As A Dig A...
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address, following the longest government shutdown in history after a
by
Channing Hargrove
Politics
There Was An Unexpected Moment Of Unity At SOTU, But It Wasn'...
Body language-wise, Tuesday's State of the Union address was shaping up to be the shadiest in history. First, we had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's tepid
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
What Trump Got Wrong About "Late-Term Abortion" At The State Of T...
President Donald Trump decided to attack women's right to chose an abortion during his second State of the Union address, specifically railing against
by
Andrea González-R...
Music
Cardi B’s Explanation For Not Playing The Super Bowl Is A Master ...
After turning down the opportunity to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, Cardi B has explained that she had “mixed feelings” about it. “I
by
Sarah Midkiff
US News
Trump Administration Says Reuniting All Migrant Children With Fam...
A report filed by an internal watchdog released last month claims that thousands more children have been separated from their families at the United
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Here We Go Again: Why Tom Brady's Donald Trump Connection Li...
Donald Trump loves to brag about any and all celebrity support he can get, which is why you'll see him gloat anytime celebrities like Kim Kardashian and
by
Madison Medeiros
Politics
Trump Just Caved — & Democrats Have Nancy Pelosi To Thank
On Friday, President Trump announced from the Rose Garden that he will agree to a short-term deal to reopen the government as talks continue about his
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
These Women In Congress Just Became Trump's Worst Nightmare
A group of progressive legislators, including Democratic socialist and social media star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are joining the powerful House
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Movies
Donald & Melania Trump Just Received Razzie Nominations
Congratulations are in order for President Donald Trump. In addition to entering the 30th day of his self-imposed government shutdown on Monday, the
by
Sara Hendricks
Music
Lady Gaga Called Out LGBTQ+ Discrimination By Mike & Karen Pence ...
Lady Gaga got political during her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night, calling out President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife, Karen
by
Sara Hendricks
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted