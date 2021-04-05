Trump’s Campaign Is Accused Of Duping Donors Into Recurring Payments

So, how exactly did the president manage to make millions off of his unwitting donors? Trump's underhanded attempt at raising millions fast first began in March 2020 when the form to donate to Trump's campaign included a pre-checked box to make all donations a monthly charge. To avoid that charge, users had to uncheck the box manually. Months later, in June, a second pre-checked box was added just below the first one for the purpose of breaking a "fundraising record on President Trump's birthday!" Despite Trump's birthday coming and going on June 14, both boxes became "a fixture for the rest of the campaign."