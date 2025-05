America Must Remember That We All Belong

The first Trump administration unleashed a relentless assault on immigrant communities. Then came the pandemic, hitting communities of color and immigrant families the hardest. We spent years rebuilding — each moment testing us, threatening the safety of those we serve. But the past few weeks feel different. Just as we began to find our footing five years on, we’ve been thrust back into a crisis like no other.At the core of this fight is a fundamental question: Who belongs in America? The policies being enacted right now tell us that we who build and sustain this country do not belong. That immigrants do not belong . That queer people, people of color, children, and women do not belong. That our communities, which have been here for generations, that have built families, businesses, and movements on this soil — are here under sufferance, and that our freedom disrupts the white, patriarchal order of things.