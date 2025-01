As Corporations Roll Back DEI, Let’s Not Lose Focus

One thing we’re not going to do is make Tabitha Brown the villain in this scenario. To be clear, she is a Black woman small business owner dealing with a massive betrayal by these corporations and reacting in real time. There are parts of her plea (and her subsequent clarification , which basically said the same thing) I don’t agree with, but I also understand exactly where she is coming from. She is trying to change the system from within, using what’s available to her to succeed. This is the mentality we were raised on. If we work hard enough and are excellent enough, we will be rewarded by being accepted. The playing field will be levelled. If we just keep working, keep hustling, keep playing, eventually the game will go our way. It has to, right? Some of Brown’s commenters agreed. “We have to match the strategy with the outcome we want. In this case, boycotting may have the opposite effect (as you said here),” author Austin Channing Brown said under Tabitha Brown’s IG post. “What we want is for Target to keep us on shelves regardless of DEI … and that requires sales. So boycott if you must, but *boycott with intention* the products that are not Black owned. Keep buying Black.”