When Did “Woke” Lose Its Meaning & How Do We Get It Back?

From Kelley and King in the 60s, woke made its way to the 2000s when Erykah Badu re-popularized “stay woke” in her song “Master Teacher.” Black women scholars of course have been using the word in their works for decades. But once pop culture got a hold of woke, it was everywhere. There was the Jesse Williams-led BET special Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement, Childish Gambino’s "Redbone," which got the refrain stuck in all of our heads, the Hulu comedy “Woke,” and from 2016 to 2020, being woke just meant that you were aware of injustices unfolding around you and that you were paying attention. It became synonymous with Black Lives Matter and the fight against police violence but at its core, “woke” is a Black slang term, one used by Black communities to succinctly reference progressive thought and radical intention. It was a word to signify our quest for freedom. The fact that it’s now being used negatively in reference to the existence of band-aids of different skin tones (seriously, some white lady got big mad on Twitter because “woke bandages” dared to be brown), is especially infuriating for scholars and historians who have seen how language can be wielded as a tool of propaganda and oppression.