What Is The Blackpill Movement, The Dangerous Belief System That Radicalises Young Men?

The team at CCDH spent last week digging into Jake Davison's presence on Reddit and other platforms, and the incel movement he was embedded in. They found several references to 'blackpill' and 'red pill' ideologies (as well as broader themes common in the incel movement). They found a conversation in which Davison referred to himself as an incel and a post in which he is alleged to have told a 16-year-old girl that "women are arrogant and entitled". He also wrote that "women's main privilege’s [sic] is that they can never fail". In another post, he expressed concern for the damage that blackpill ideologies were doing to his mental health: "I wish I never came across all this BS [it’s] just toxic negative bullshit… it also makes you feel like any self improvement you do is never going to be enough does anyone else feel this way."