News
3 Months Of Protesting In Hong Kong
by
Natalie Gil
News
Feeling Fed Up & Frustrated By The News Lately? Me Too
by
Vicky Spratt
The Environment
Environmental Horror & Political Scandal: What You Need To Know About The Amazon...
by
Rose Stokes
News
How The 'Manosphere' Is Breeding Far Right Extremists
by
Vicky Spratt
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
These Are The First TV Adverts Banned for Gender Stereotyping
Nick Levine
17 Aug 2019
Global News
Can Marriott Employees Combat Sex Trafficking? Why Sex Workers Don't Think So
Tiffany Diane Tso
15 Aug 2019
News
Why I Didn't Report It When I Was Raped
Vicky Spratt
1 Aug 2019
News
The 18-Year-Old Teaching Refugee Women How To Fight For Their Lives
Huzna Said Yusef’s voice pierces the laughter and laboured breathing in the room as she yells instructions and encouragement to the handful of young girl
by
Fahrinisa Campana
News
Opioids Aren't Just America's Problem: A 34-Year-Old Brit's Story...
For 34-year-old Louise*, it all started with a twinge in her lower back four years ago. Her GP recommended she start taking paracetamol and ibuprofen to co
by
Natalie Gil
News
The Long Road Ahead For Abortion & Same-Sex Marriage In Northern ...
Last year, when the results of Ireland’s big referenda on same-sex marriage and abortion rights came, people knew what was coming. There had been a build
by
Emma Gallen, Alli...
News
LGBTQ+ Workers Earn £6,703 Less Than Their Colleagues In The UK T...
New research has found that LGBTQ+ workers in the UK face a pay gap nearly twice as large as the country's gender pay gap. Conducted by LinkedIn in pa
by
Rosie Hewitson
World News
Diary From Hong Kong: 24 Hours With A Young Woman Protesting
Young people are spearheading this month's protests which have catapulted Hong Kong into a political crisis and propelled the city into the global spo
by
Natalie Gil
Global News
Sudan Is In Crisis & South Sudan Faces Famine. Here’s How To Help
Sudan has been in a state of crisis since early April, when civilians opposing dictator and war criminal Omar al-Bashir finally ousted him from the governm
by
Lydia Wang
News
These Are The Best (& Worst) Countries For Maternity Leave
The UK has been named one of the least family-friendly countries in Europe by children's charity Unicef. Unicef based their rankings on a range of fam
by
Nick Levine
Global News
NDAs Are Gagging Victims Of Abuse & The "Cover Up Culture" Has To...
When the Me Too movement started to spread, exposing a vicious cycle of secrecy and abuse, it quickly became clear that non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) we
by
Vicky Spratt
News
"I'm Very Angry": Meet The British Women Protesting Trump In London
by
Natalie Gil
Women's Health News
The Fight To End Period Poverty Just Stepped Up A Gear
The government has stepped up its commitment to ending period poverty in the UK by forming a taskforce to combat the problem. Plan International UK, a chil
by
Nick Levine
News
Today, The Fight For Marriage Equality In The UK Continues
Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies have protested outside Belfast City Hall today as the campaign to extend marriage equality to Northern Irel
by
Nick Levine
News
Here's What Happened At The Mothers Rise Up Climate Change March
Thousands of mothers and their children marched on central London today in a show of solidarity with the global youth strikes inspired by teenage climate c
by
Nick Levine
Mind
I Went To A Workshop To Help Me Deal With Climate Change Anxiety
Climate change is something that I've been abstractly worried about for a while. I'm not an activist, and the most I've ever done about it i
by
Ellie Broughton
News
The Best Twitter Responses To Diane Abbott's Already Legendary Tu...
You know it's a bank holiday weekend when a photograph of an MP drinking a Mojito-in-a-tin on the London Overground makes front page news. Transport f
by
Nick Levine
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
This Airline's Sexist Dress Code Is Straight Out Of The '50s
Europe's third-largest low-cost airline has been accused of enforcing a dress code that's “stuck in the 1950s”. Norwegian Air is bein
by
Nick Levine
Online Dating
Crimes Involving Dating Apps Have Doubled In Four Years
Crimes involving dating apps have doubled in some parts of the UK, a BBC 5 Live investigation has revealed. Using data from 23 of the 43 police forces in E
by
Nick Levine
Style Out There
Style Out There: What Sex & Spandex Does For Dancehall Queens In ...
There are 2.8 million people in Jamaica. To put that in perspective, that’s less people than live in Kansas. And yet, Jamaican food, Jamaican culture, Ja
by
Connie Wang
News
Brexit Has Already Changed What UK Passports Look Like & People A...
Just when you thought Brexit couldn't get any messier… it has. Though the date when the UK will actually leave the EU remains unknown, some peop
by
Nick Levine
News
This Is What It's Like To Live In The Shadow Of Grenfell Tower
Last week, it was revealed that cancer-causing chemicals and other harmful toxins had been found in the area surrounding Grenfell Tower, almost two years o
by
Natalie Gil
News
The Best Tweets & Signs From The Brexit People's Vote March In Lo...
More than a million people marched peacefully through central London yesterday to demand that MPs grant a second referendum on Brexit. The 'Put it to
by
Nick Levine
Global News
New Zealand Women Wear Headscarves To Support Muslims After Chris...
One week after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 50 and injuring dozens, women across the nation wore headscarves i
by
Andrea González-R...
World News
New Zealand Bans Military-Style Weapons, Putting The U.S. To Shame
Less than a week after a white nationalist gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 50 people, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
by
Natalie Gontcharova
World News
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Promises Tougher Gun Laws Within Da...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that she plans to announce stricter gun laws within the next few days, just days after a white nat
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Global News
Jacinda Ardern's Extraordinary Display Of Leadership After The Ne...
In the immediate aftermath of the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 50 dead and 40 injured, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern swi
by
Andrea González-R...
News
7 Powerful Photos From The Global Youth Climate Strike
by
Andrea González-R...
News
At Least 49 People Killed In Terror Attack On New Zealand Mosques
At least 49 people died and dozens were injured when a gunman with white nationalist views opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.
by
Andrea González-R...
International Women's Day
Authoritarian Governments Are Rolling Back Women's Rights. These ...
In Turkey, secular and religious feminists are joining forces to fight for their freedom
by
Fariba Nawa
