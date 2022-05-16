Amber Heard Is Not A ‘Perfect Victim’ Because There’s No Such Thing

"What concerns me about the social media reaction is that Heard has not had a chance to present her evidence or her witnesses yet. When I cover trials, the judge will typically instruct the jury that they should keep an open mind until they have heard all of the evidence, and the same should apply to the public. Instead, what I’ve seen is a widespread dismissal of her story as patently false before she has even finished telling it. Regardless of what you think of her, anyone making allegations of criminal behaviour should be given a chance to present their evidence before they are dismissed, called names and mocked."