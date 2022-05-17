Amber Heard Is Not A ‘Perfect Victim’ Because There’s No Such Thing

"I’m really concerned by the response I’ve seen to the Depp/Heard trial and not because I am on her 'side' or believe that all her allegations are true," Osborne-Crowley explains. "What concerns me is the tone and the content I’ve seen of the criticism of her, much of which perpetuates long-debunked myths about domestic and sexual violence. I’ve had so many people say to me that 'real' victims wouldn’t, for example, keep seeking out further contact from the other partner, as we’ve heard in audio of Depp trying to leave a situation and Heard trying to get him to stay. In fact, this kind of behaviour is quite common in certain types of abusive relationships and depends more on the individuals’ attachment styles and history than whether or not there is abuse."