Home Decor
A Starter's Guide To The Best TikTok Lights
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Pop Culture
Celebrities Don’t Belong On TikTok — But Their Kids Do
Kathryn Lindsay
7 Oct. 2021
Living
Why We’re So Enthralled By TikTok’s ‘Couch Guy’, According To A Couples ...
Maggie Zhou
6 Oct. 2021
Entertainment
‘My Younger Self Would Be So Proud’: AJ Clementine On Becoming Her Own Main ...
Maggie Zhou
5 Oct. 2021
Wellness
What Is TikTok Reiki & Does It Really Work?
You’re semi-supine, on hour three of mindless TikTok scrolling. Doja Cat is there, followed by some actual cats, and suddenly a creator called Mystique A
by
Elly Parsons
Movies
TikTokers Are Scaring Themselves Senseless Over This Controversia...
Megan Is Missing, a 2011 horror film, is randomly trending on TikTok, and almost everyone regrets pressing play. In fact, this movie was so freaky that eve
by
Natalie Morin
Fashion
Why Viral TikTok Trends Rarely Come In Plus-Sizes
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Eliza Huber
Living
How To Tell If You’re On Straight Tok Or Alt Tok
TikTok is the fastest-growing social media app that has captured the attention of over one billion monthly active users. For those acquainted with the plat
by
Maggie Zhou
Music
TikTok Is The New Disney Channel — & Some Creators Aren’t W...
TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling’s debut single “Obsessed” was supposed to be a huge surprise. After all, Rae’s whopping 78.5 million followers o
by
Natalie Morin
Style
Sewing TikTok Is Social Media’s Own
Project Runway
The public’s interest in fashion’s behind-the-scenes process has long been a pillar of reality entertainment. It’s what shows like Project Runway
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Wellness
The Worst Social Media App For Sleep Is TikTok
Over the holidays last year, I downloaded TikTok. A little late to the game, maybe. But I was hooked from the start. I spent a solid day — truly, probabl
by
Mirel Zaman
Living
TikTok Hashtags That Can Actually Teach You Something
by
Michelle Santiago...
Wellness
Doctors Are Warning Women About This Dangerous TikTok Trend
From the milk crate challenge to the frozen honey hack, there have been several trends on TikTok that health experts have expressed concerns over. Now, a n
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Beauty
8 Viral TikTok Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype
by
Pema Bakshi
Met Gala
TikTok’s Refreshingly Anti-Establishment Take On The Met Gala
In Autumn 2019, Stella Wunder and Carol Tchiakpe, both 19, met in a Facebook group for NYU’s incoming freshmen class. Two drama majors with a mutual obse
by
Eliza Huber
Nails
I Tried TikTok’s Viral French Manicure Hack & It Actually W...
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Should We Be Applying Hyaluronic Acid To Our Hair?
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Pema Bakshi
Living
My Relationship Was Derailed By A Stranger’s Viral TikTok
Picture this. It’s 8am on a Saturday. You’re already awake because today’s your last bridal fitting. Downstairs, your family gathers to discuss weddi
by
Beth Ashley
Living
5 TikTok Interior Trends Worth Copying IRL
by
Pema Bakshi
Living
Why Are We So Obsessed With Morning Routines On TikTok?
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up? I check my phone. Maybe you meditate, or have your caffeine fix. What comes after that? Do you have a set
by
Sahar Arshad
Living
How TikTok Has Made Me Question Even My Most Solid Friendships
I’m lying in bed at night, deep scrolling on TikTok. It’s a funny thing, this unhealthy night-time routine — the never-ending flux of videos that lea
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
From Crease-Less Spines To Thumb Bookmarks: 6 Niche Book Hacks Ti...
by
Maggie Zhou
Spirit
From Wholesome Pranks To Skincare Tips, Nun TikTok Is The Break Y...
Like so many who grew up Christian, I have a complicated relationship with the faith. I was raised Catholic and believed fervently until one day at mass wh
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Style
This Reformation Dress Sold Out After Taylor Swift’s TikTok Debut...
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Why Influencers Wearing Outfits More Than Once Is Actually A Big ...
Instagram turns 11 this October. I started using it back in 2012, when I was 16 years old and, like most, could never have predicted the vicelike grip the
by
Habiba Katsha
Living
TikTok’s Milk Crate Challenge Is The Latest Dumb Way To Inj...
People around the internet are, once again, bored enough to try anything — even if it ends in a trip to the hospital. In the latest social media challeng
by
Erin Corbett
Wellness
Does TikTok’s Sex Pillow Trick Actually Work?
Sometimes, you encounter a TikTok hack that changes your life. Maybe you’ve made some permanent adjustments to your skincare or beauty regimen; maybe
by
Lydia Wang
Living
Inside StripTok, Where Strippers Have Started A New Kind Of Commu...
Sky Hopscotch (@thisisnotskyhopscotch) likes to count her money — like, stacks and stacks of money — on TikTok. “This is what a typical night for
by
Lydia Wang
Fashion
From #BamaRush To #MadeMeBuyIt: What Does A Fashion Brand Need To...
In the ‘00s, it was the celebrities with brand deals that could boost a fashion label’s sales. In the 2010s, came the influencers, with highly-curated
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
TikTok
TikTok Is Highlighting All The Cringe Ways Men Write About Women
A new TikTok trend is making fun of the painful ways that men write about women – and the results are hilariously on the nose. The #writtenbymen hashtag,
by
Nick Levine
Living
This Was The Year We All Became Obsessed With Alabama Rush
Maybe it’s the sweltering summer heat, maybe it’s the fact that we’ve been locked inside for a year, or maybe it’s our collective a
by
Asia Ewart
