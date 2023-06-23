These TikTok-Viral Soup Recipes Are So Good, You’ll Want to Make Them Every Night

ADVERTISEMENT
Sometimes, only soup will do. It warms the body and the soul, is versatile, and especially in the winter, just feels so damn good to curl up with and sip on at dinner time.
But in the land of food on TikTok, there are countless alternatives to the plain old pumpkin or chicken and corn we've got committed to memory. TikTok is a treasure trove of recipes that'll keep you interested while you navigate soup season, like a vegetable orzo soup and a classic wonton recipe.
No matter what your tastes and dietary preferences are (or how long you have to get dinner on the table), you'll find a soup recipe that suits you. And to help you choose between the thousands of recipes on SoupTok, we've narrowed it down to our 10 favourite TikTok-viral recipes.