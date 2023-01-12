6 TikTok-Viral Salad Recipes That Are Anything But Boring

Just the other day, my boyfriend proudly proclaimed, "I'm in my food era". Not because he's been cooking up a storm in the kitchen, but because he's deep in the matrix of TikTok recipe content.
These videos are mesmerising and almost hypnotic. In under three minutes, you'll be served a satisfying meal, from beginning to end, all from the comfort of your phone. Clever TikTokers prep their ingredients with ease, know exactly how to spice up a certain dish and pull together edible works of art.
If you're anything like us, you've got Instagram and TikTok saved folders full of recipes you promise to make later. A lot of the time, these snappy videos sit there collecting dust.
But not today! We've compiled some of the best salad recipes that have come from TikTok. Perfect for weekday lunches and potluck dinners, these recipes are sure to wow (more than that packet of lettuce and can of tuna you've become accustomed to).