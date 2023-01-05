BYO Lunch Just Got Cuter: The Best Office-Approved Lunch Bags & Boxes

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We may not miss the questionable contents of packed lunches past (we're looking at you Lunchables), but we do miss the conveniently compact and proudly toteable vessels they came in. Bringing lunch to work as an adult is a challenge. For starters, we're packing it ourselves now — and that faithful Pink Power Rangers insulated lunchbox? May it RIP. Throwing leftovers into sad plastic bags that are then shoved inside our work totes has turned too many meals into a squished mess. It's time to turn our techniques back.
Ahead, we've curated a list of the cutest, most adult-acceptable lunch boxes out there. Read on to join us in bringing back lunch pride with some much-needed swag and packing ease.