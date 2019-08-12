Cute Lunch Totes That Are Perfectly Acceptable For Adults

We may not miss the questionable contents of packed lunches past (we're looking at you Lunchables), but we do miss the conveniently compact and proudly totable vessels they came in. Bringing lunch to work as an adult is a challenge. For starters, we're packing it ourselves now — and that faithful Pink Power Rangers insulated lunchbox? May it RIP. Throwing leftovers into sad plastic bags that are then shoved inside our work totes has turned too many a meal into a squished mess. It's time to turn our techniques back.
Ahead, we've curated a list of the cutest, most adult-acceptable lunch boxes out there — from chill $10 cooler bag steals to chicer waxed canvas takes on the brown bag classic. Click on to join us in bringing back lunch pride with some much needed swag and packing ease.
