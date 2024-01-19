ADVERTISEMENT
We Found The Best Meal Delivery Service Deals So You Don’t Have To

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated January 19, 2024, 8:51 PM
Meal prep delivery services are famous for two things: saving time, stress, and money and incessant promotion emails. Listen, we love discovering a good bargain as much as the next person, but our inboxes, much like our daily schedules, are overwhelmed as it is. So, if your spam folder gives you the creeps, but you still yearn for a food subscription that works for your lifestyle and your budget, you've come to the right place. We found eight of the best meal delivery services to and deciphered their current (occasionally confusing) promotions, so you don't have to.
From fresh and prepped Factor meal deals to Umami Cart's veggie discounts, the following limited-time meal delivery service sales are worth a look-see. Scroll on, find one that suits your style, and save some $$$, below.

Marley Spoon

Up to 40% off the first five boxes

Shop This
Marley Spoon
3 Meal Weekly Subscription
$38.94$77.93
Marley Spoon
Receive recipes crafted by Martha Stewart herself with Marley Spoon's meal kits that feature gourmet ingredients. Score 40% off your first box (and get free shipping), 37% off the second, 27% off the third, and 15% off boxes four and five.
Shop Marley Spoon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Factor

Get 50% off chef-prepared meals and two free Wellness Shots with each box when you have an active subscription (new customers only)

Shop This
Factor
Monthly Subscription
$51.96$103.92
Factor
Best known for its fully prepped, refrigerator-only meals, Factor is ideal for busy lifestyles. Right now, get 50% off your first box and receive two free Wellness Shots with each box as long as you have an active subscription.
Shop Factor
DashDividers_1_500x100

Thrive Market

$60 free gift with purchase of new annual membership and first order $25+

Shop This
Thrive Market
Monthly Subscription
$59.95
Thrive Market
Oh, to have all the time in the world to peruse organic grocery stores filled with crisp produce and all-natural snacks — one can dream. Or, you can get a Thrive Market subscription. For $60 a year, you get access to tons of organic, sustainable products and have them sent right to your door. And right now, Thrive Market offers a $60 free gift with purchase for new members' first $25+ order.
Shop Thrive Market
DashDividers_1_500x100

Umami Cart

20% off all fresh produce with promo code FRESH

Much like Thrive Market, Umami Cart is more of an online grocery store than a meal delivery service — a grocery store specializing in high-quality Asian ingredients and cuisine that is. For a limited time, customers can take 20% off Umami Cart's entire produce section with the promo code FRESH.
Shop Umami Cart
DashDividers_1_500x100

Sunbasket

Take $90 off across four baskets + free shipping

Shop This
Sunbasket
Fresh & Ready Meal
$9.99
Sunbasket
Take a total of $90 off your first four Sunbasket boxes — filled with your choice of Sunbasket's pre-portioned Meal Kits or Fresh & Ready prepped meals — and enjoy free shipping. Look to Sunbasket for 100% organic produce, sustainable portions (no more expired bags of kale wasted in the fridge), and food that gives back.
Shop Sunbasket
DashDividers_1_500x100

Hungryroot

30% off + free gift in every delivery

If you're on the fence between a meal service and a grocery service, check out the self-proclaimed "all-in-one recipe and grocery service" Hungryroot. Enjoy personalized recommendations, 10-minute recipes, snacks and pantry staples, and more features that give you the best of both worlds. Bonus: Right now, take 30% off your first order when you pick a plan of $99 or more, and choose a free gift of choice that you'll continue to receive in each box until you cancel. (According to Hungryroot's FAQ, all plan pricing is specific to each customer's personalized choices, portions, and amount of groceries per week.)
Shop Hungryroot
DashDividers_1_500x100

Purple Carrot

50% off with code GMA50

Shop This
Purple Carrot
8 Prepared Meals, Weekly Subscription
$52.00$104.00
Purple Carrot
Calling all vegans: Purple Carrot is a flexible, plant-based meal subscription service. Get anything from the brand's classic kits to prepared meals, snack and drink add-ons, and even frozen dishes. Take 50% off your first order with code GMA50 that's automatically applied at checkout.
Shop Purple Carrot
DashDividers_1_500x100

HelloFresh

50% off servings

Shop This
HelloFresh
6-meal Weekly Subscription
$29.93$70.93
HelloFresh
New HelloFresh customers get a free breakfast item per box when they sign up now. Plus, the first box ships free. One of the most popular meal services around, HelloFresh delivers delicious ingredients and simple, step-by-step recipes.
Shop HelloFresh
DashDividers_1_500x100
