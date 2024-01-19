We Found The Best Meal Delivery Service Deals So You Don’t Have To

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Meal prep delivery services are famous for two things: saving time, stress, and money and incessant promotion emails. Listen, we love discovering a good bargain as much as the next person, but our inboxes, much like our daily schedules, are overwhelmed as it is. So, if your spam folder gives you the creeps, but you still yearn for a food subscription that works for your lifestyle and your budget, you've come to the right place. We found eight of the best meal delivery services to and deciphered their current (occasionally confusing) promotions, so you don't have to.
From fresh and prepped Factor meal deals to Umami Cart's veggie discounts, the following limited-time meal delivery service sales are worth a look-see. Scroll on, find one that suits your style, and save some $$$, below.
Up to 40% off the first five boxes
Receive recipes crafted by Martha Stewart herself with Marley Spoon's meal kits that feature gourmet ingredients. Score 40% off your first box (and get free shipping), 37% off the second, 27% off the third, and 15% off boxes four and five.
Get 50% off chef-prepared meals and two free Wellness Shots with each box when you have an active subscription (new customers only)
Best known for its fully prepped, refrigerator-only meals, Factor is ideal for busy lifestyles. Right now, get 50% off your first box and receive two free Wellness Shots with each box as long as you have an active subscription.
$60 free gift with purchase of new annual membership and first order $25+
Oh, to have all the time in the world to peruse organic grocery stores filled with crisp produce and all-natural snacks — one can dream. Or, you can get a Thrive Market subscription. For $60 a year, you get access to tons of organic, sustainable products and have them sent right to your door. And right now, Thrive Market offers a $60 free gift with purchase for new members' first $25+ order.
20% off all fresh produce with promo code FRESH
Much like Thrive Market, Umami Cart is more of an online grocery store than a meal delivery service — a grocery store specializing in high-quality Asian ingredients and cuisine that is. For a limited time, customers can take 20% off Umami Cart's entire produce section with the promo code FRESH.
Take $90 off across four baskets + free shipping
Take a total of $90 off your first four Sunbasket boxes — filled with your choice of Sunbasket's pre-portioned Meal Kits or Fresh & Ready prepped meals — and enjoy free shipping. Look to Sunbasket for 100% organic produce, sustainable portions (no more expired bags of kale wasted in the fridge), and food that gives back.
30% off + free gift in every delivery
If you're on the fence between a meal service and a grocery service, check out the self-proclaimed "all-in-one recipe and grocery service" Hungryroot. Enjoy personalized recommendations, 10-minute recipes, snacks and pantry staples, and more features that give you the best of both worlds. Bonus: Right now, take 30% off your first order when you pick a plan of $99 or more, and choose a free gift of choice that you'll continue to receive in each box until you cancel. (According to Hungryroot's FAQ, all plan pricing is specific to each customer's personalized choices, portions, and amount of groceries per week.)
50% off with code GMA50
Calling all vegans: Purple Carrot is a flexible, plant-based meal subscription service. Get anything from the brand's classic kits to prepared meals, snack and drink add-ons, and even frozen dishes. Take 50% off your first order with code GMA50 that's automatically applied at checkout.
50% off servings
New HelloFresh customers get a free breakfast item per box when they sign up now. Plus, the first box ships free. One of the most popular meal services around, HelloFresh delivers delicious ingredients and simple, step-by-step recipes.
