22 Meal Subscription Deals To Help You Conquer That 2019 New Year's Resolution

These days, you can get just about anything delivered. And since it's becoming more popular to cook health-conscious meals at home, typical takeout is being crowded out by weeklong meal-subscription delivery boxes that come right to our front doors. We're talking about fresh ingredients, picked for us, and prepackaged with recipes tailored to our specific dining preferences. Hey, this sounds pretty damn convenient — especially as we gear up to start the new year on a healthier, cook-more-meals-at-home foot.
But before we all run out to sign up, there are a few questions to answer: How much do these services actually cost? And which one (if any) of the dozens out there is right for us? For the full 411, we sought out and rounded up (from A to Z) the most popular meal-delivery subscriptions available today. Scroll ahead to find out which could be the one to help you kickstart your new year cooking regime.
