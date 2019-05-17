Skip navigation!
Chick-Fil-A Doubles Down On Anti-LBGTQ+ Donations
by
Alejandra Salazar
From the latest trends to hacks that honor busy schedules and tight budgets, we tap into the real needs of the millennial woman.
SIGHTS & BITES
Explore The Latest Trends In Food, Drink & Travel
BEST EASY RECIPES
Internet's Easiest Recipes
RSVP: A GUIDE TO ENTERTAINING
Pro Video Tips, From What To Eat To Decorating
What's Cooking
Home
Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With
Elizabeth Buxton
May 17, 2019
Food News
Nailed It!
Season 3 Kicks Off With A
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina...
Michelle Santiago...
May 17, 2019
Best NYC Restaurants
The Best Way To Booze Cruise In NYC
Marshall Bright
May 17, 2019
Food & Drinks
These Are The BEST Non-Dairy Ice Cream Brands
What will we be doing this summer besides soaking up sun and sipping frosé? Eating ice cream, of course. Because it is, after all, the official season
by
Elizabeth Buxton
TV Shows
Canned Gin & Tonics Could Become The Drink Of Summer Thanks To
Today, the second season of the hit British comedy Fleabag arrives on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. In addition to introducing us to a hot priest with
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
Hate Drinking Water? There's An App For That
In the year 2019, we need smartphone apps to remind us to breathe, eat, and — you guessed it — drink the fluid that makes up 60% of our bodies: water.
by
Cory Stieg
Food News
A Taco Bell Hotel Is Coming To Palm Springs
Taco Bell for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A Taco Bell hat on your head and Taco Bell shoes on your feet. You’re going to get married at a Taco Bell
by
Michelle Santiago...
Home
Remember The Mini Guesthouse That Sold Out On Amazon? Here's...
Last week, a miniature house sold out in a matter of days on Amazon. It came with all the hardware you’d need to build it and claimed it would take two
by
Michelle Santiago...
Asian American
Why The Asian-American Food Movement Complicates What We Think Ab...
Like most Americans, Mackenzie Fegan grew up eating her weight in Campbell’s chicken noodle soup. But there was a twist, courtesy of her mother, who had
by
Jasmin Malik Chua
Rosé
The Best Under $15 Rosés To Try This Spring, According To Wine Ex...
For us, it's not officially spring until we take our first sips of rosé. The moment that sweet pink elixir touches our lips, we instantly begin to feel
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
LaCroix Is Teasing A New Flavor — & People Have Thoughts
Is LaCroix still a thing? Do the kids still pose with it on Instagram these days? None of that really matters because LaCroix (pronounced La-CROY, for the
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food News
Starbucks Celebrates Pride Month With A Limited-Edition Rainbow T...
Yes, we’re still recovering from last week’s Starbucks tumbler frenzy, where color-changing sets of five reusable cold drink tumblers were selling for
by
Michelle Santiago...
Best Coffee
Baristas Weigh In On This Summer's Biggest Coffee Trends
"I can say that cold brew has changed the trend, for coffee drinkers, from the traditional iced coffee," Miguel Gonzalez, the manager of Goldfinch Coffee
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
It's Free Cone Day At Häagen-Dazs — Here's How You Can ...
Free cone days are starting to feel like a much-welcomed new spring tradition. Dairy Queen kicked off the start of spring in late March, then Ben &
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food News
S'mores Oreos Are Back! Plus New Summer Flavors
Oreo is one of those snack brands that you don’t get mad at for reinventing itself. You can always trust you’ll be able to find the classic Oreo at
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food News
Trader Joe's Secretly Launched A YouTube Channel – And The V...
Trader Joe’s secretly launched a YouTube channel two weeks ago and it’s as charming and neighborly as you’d expect. The grocery chain took to
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food News
Ben & Jerry's Has 4 New Summer Flavors & You Can Only Get Th...
While you’re doing research on the best sun-block and surveying potential travel destinations, Ben & Jerry’s is getting ready for the hottest summer
by
Michelle Santiago...
Jewish American Heritage Month
What's In Kosher Recipe Influencer Chanie Apfelbaum's C...
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Lauren Le Vine
Mother's Day
Where To Go For The Best Mother's Day Deals & Freebies
Considering how absolutely nutty restaurants get on Mother's Day, it would have been in your best interest to have your Sunday plans locked in by now. But
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Food & Drinks
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
Our Mother's Day goal is not only to survive the annual matriarch-celebration, but to absolutely thrive our way through it with the most thoughtful gifts
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Mother's Day
These Are The Most Popular Mother's Day Brunch Items Accordi...
Ordering in certainly isn't the most popular option for Mother's Day. A survey from the National Restaurant Association last year said that only 8% adults
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Food & Drinks
Leave Aperol Spritzes Alone
For all our desire to protect freedom of the press as a pillar of a functioning democracy, this might be the week when we all turn against the New York
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Mother's Day
14 New York City Restaurants To Book For Mother's Day Brunch...
Mother's Day is this weekend so cue the scramble to find last-minute brunch reservations. Due to the super-busy New York City brunch scene, this mad dash
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
You Can Actually Visit The Vineyards Where
Wine Country
...
Wine Country hits Netflix today, which means many people are going to be spending their Friday nights watching Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch,
by
Olivia Harrison
Mother's Day
Real Women Share The Best Recipes They Learned From Their Grandmas
As a kid, grandma was the one you went to for all the things your parents wouldn't let you have — toys, candy, that bright red nail polish your mom
by
Olivia Harrison
Rosé
Aldi's Famously Delicious $8 Rosé Is Back
The tulips have bloomed and the sandals are out, which means one thing: It is rosé season again! The time is right to enjoy one of modern life's great
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Opened Her Own Wine Store Well Before The Premiere Of...
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens can take a seat because Amy Poehler opened a wine store in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, and it's
by
Anna Millard
Wellness
FroYo Is Your Enemy, Not Your Friend — OK?
When Kristen Bell’s character on The Good Place dies and ends up somewhere akin to heaven, there’s frozen yogurt everywhere, with flavors galore. But
by
Molly Longman
Recipes
Food Professionals Share Their Favorite No-Cook Recipes For Summer
When you're living in a 750-square-foot apartment with unreliable air conditioning, simply turning on the oven during the summer months can make you feel
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Le Creuset's Newest Color Looks Like Lipstick & Has Real Gol...
When we think of summer we picture watermelon slices, rosé-flavored everything, lemonade, Lemonade, pineapple décor, and popsicles. Some things we do
by
Michelle Santiago...
