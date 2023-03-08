8 Cookie Delivery Services That Bring Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nice To Our Doorsteps

Sugar, spice, and everything nice —
the Powerpuff Girls cookies are always there to save the day. Whether they flaunt warm, ooey-gooey dough or feature crisp, crunchy interiors, the best treats are bound to add a little sunshine to your day. They're unofficial cures for emotional distress, the perfect party favors, a sweet tooth's best friend — the list goes on. If your mouth is watering like ours, rejoice. We scouted eight excellent cookie delivery services that will bring delectable confections right to your doorstep.
You may recognize a few retailers in these upcoming slides all because of their iconic bakes: Milk Bar with its colorful cookie tins, Levain with its edible avant-garde ensembles, and the Deux's superfood doughs, to name a few. Regardless of your grasp on cookie culture, the following bakeries are sure to deliver (literally).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.