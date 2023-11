5 Best Wine Advent Calendars For Spreading Holiday “Cheers!”

Vinebox has some of the most recognizable wine offerings around. Where there's a 100-milliliter glass tube, there's a hand-picked, prestigious Vinebox wine swishing inside of it. If you're already a fan of the brand's artsy selection or have been curious about the hype around Vinebox's trendy finds, we suggest scoring its 12 Nights Of Wine advent calendar — trust us, it's such a cult favorite it sells out every year. 2023's stylish box features a "cozy" and a "chill" option. Look to the former for 12 sitting-by-the-fire-perfect reds; look to the latter for a hodgepodge of rich whites, unique rosés, and even a few chill-worthy reds. Or, go for the gold and score Vinebox's 24 Nights Of Wine that includes both beloved samplers.