5 Best Wine Advent Calendars For Spreading Holiday “Cheers!”

Canned wine no longer has a bad reputation — in fact, cans are now some of the most convenient and coveted ways to sip some excellent vino. And fortunately for those of us in the wine advent calendar market, these single-serving containers were pretty much made to fit inside those festive boxes. Case in point: Maker Wine's 12 Days Of Canned Wine. What appears to be a box of cute and casual tins is in fact a dozen (equivalent to four bottles) premium wine cans produced by award-winning, and minority-led wineries. Enjoy a mix of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines when it arrives at your doorstep. (Bonus: Each box comes with a guide linking to complimentary tasting videos for every can.)