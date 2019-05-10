Skip navigation!
Holiday
Beauty
The Best Beauty Sales To Shop Memorial Day Weekend
by
Megan Decker
Everything you need to know to have the best. Holiday. Ever.
Living
Self-Care Gifts To Buy Your #1 Caregiver On Mother's Day
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Food & Drinks
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Work & Money
Planners That Will Make 2019 Your Most Organized Year EVER
Refinery29
May 8, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Matzo Constipation: A Tricky Side Effect Of Passover
Chag Pesach sameach, everybody. This past Friday marked the beginning of Passover, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the biblical exodus from Egypt.
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
11 Fresh, Spring-y Manicures That Will Impress Everyone At Easter...
Innocently finger-scrolling through your spring calendar can be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, you're probably pumped for that rapidly approaching
by
Megan Decker
Food & Drinks
This Is The Most Popular Easter Candy In America
No other holiday (except for Halloween) is so universally defined by its candy. Eggs and bunnies are the modern-day emblems of the end of Lent, and their
by
Michelle Santiago...
Beauty
12 Spa Gifts That Will Make You The Favorite Child On Mother'...
Moms are the real MVPs for more reasons than just, well, giving us life. They spend our entire childhood forcibly showing excitement over the hideous
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Most Insane Easter Sale On Can...
Easter is almost here, and in case it snuck up on you, too, Bath & Body Works is here to level up your wicker basket before Sunday brunch. The world's
by
Megan Decker
What To Buy Now
The Best Easter Candy To Gift Everybunny In Your Life — & What To...
If you've been to any supermarket, pharmacy, or convenience store in the past few weeks, you've surely begun to notice an influx of pastel-colored candy
by
Olivia Harrison
The Good Life
8 Ways To Prank Your Friends On April Fools' Day — The Kitsc...
April Fools' Day is definitely the one of campiest (read: tackiest) holidays on the American calendar. (In this author's humble opinion, Christmas is the
by
Michelle Santiago...
Fashion
21 Silk Robes For The Ultimate Homebody
Keeping a silk robe around the house is one of the easiest way to make yourself feel like you're at a spa without having to shell out for a facial.
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Cutest Green Nail Art For A St. Patty's Day Manicure Tha...
St. Patrick's Day is this weekend, which means there'll be steins of beer lining the bar, too many "Kiss Me I'm Irish" T-shirts to count, and green
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick&#x...
We're seeing a steady slew of surprisingly wearable — and super-flattering — green shades flooding into spring trend reports, which can only mean one
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ulta Just Dropped Its Birthday Gifts For Spring & Summer Babies
If you're not already an Ultamate Rewards Member — with a shiny orange-and-pink credit card that earns you loyalty points every time you shop at Ulta
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Lush's Limited-Edition Seasonal Collection Is Perfect For Sp...
After a long winter, spring is finally on its way — and Easter, Mother's Day, and bridal-shower season are coming right along with it. If you know
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Polish Colors That Are Basically Spring Break In A Bottle
Ah, spring break. Even if you've been out of school since 2011, there's something universally nostalgic about the idea of taking a full ten days off of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani
With billions of beads, eccentric masks, and a rainbow of feather boas, Mardi Gras is not a holiday renowned for its subtly. The celebration, otherwise
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
These Are All The Presidents' Day Fashion Sales You Need To ...
Is it just us, or has it been ages since the last big round of sales? During the holidays, sales are like Starbucks locations in Manhattan — around
by
Eliza Huber
Valentine's Day
11 DIY Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Cool, Not Corny
From the glittery homemade cards we assembled in elementary school to the cringe-worthy gifts we crafted for our first loves, Valentine's Day and DIY have
by
Cait Munro
Food & Drinks
The Sweetest Online Shops For Ordering V-Day Treats
If you ask us, the absolute best gifts are edible. Very few have been known to reject a personal platter stacked full of warm cookies — or, better yet,
by
Brianna Arps
Beauty
13 Valentine's Day Nail-Art Ideas That Are Chic, Not Cheesy
As one of the breakout nail trends of 2019, tiny red or pink hearts make for a fun manicure any time of year, not just around the second week of February.
by
Megan Decker
Travel
Put These Picture-Perfect Destinations On Your Winter Travel List...
Leaving your house in the dead of winter can feel like an herculean task, especially when the weather is gloomy and there's black ice on the ground. But
by
Venus Wong
Pop Culture
Kanye West Reportedly Spent $14 Million On A Christmas Gift For K...
UPDATE: Kanye West has reportedly returned the $14 million Christmas gift he purchased for wife Kim Kardashian after holding onto the investment for
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
20 Valentine's Day Gifts That
Aren't
Obvious
Finding a meaningful gift for Valentine's Day always seems trickier than buying presents for any of the other holidays of the year. They need to check off
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Looking To Buy Some Jewelry For Your S.O. This Valentine's D...
Finding that one perfect gift for your S.O. is notoriously tricky — mostly because the perfect gift is different for everyone. From making each other's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
These Fancy Heels Are The Finishing Touch Your Valentine's D...
Unlike fancy purses or a trendy pair of mismatched earrings, shoes are all about practicality. They protect you from the elements, weather-related and
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
8 Red & Gold Manicures To Celebrate The Chinese New Year
On January 1, we watched the ball drop and cheered for the beginning of a new year, but there's another new beginning coming up: the Chinese New Year. The
by
Megan Decker
Travel
The Stylish Shopping Guide For Savvy Travelers Only
As the piles of curbside snow finally begin to thaw, our official spring break countdown has begun. And since we've barely survived winter's grim skies
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
19 Valentine's Day Gifts That You Can Both Enjoy (Wink Wink)
Although entirely appropriate, the perfect S.O. Valentine's Day gift isn't bouquets, cards, or chocolates. Instead, the ultimate love token for this
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
19 Lace Lingerie Sets To Buy Yourself This Valentine's Day
If there's one item of clothing we wear most, regardless of the season or latest trend, it's not your beloved vintage jeans or your go-to black boots:
by
Eliza Huber
