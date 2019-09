Gifts Under $50 (Because We Know That’s The Sweet Spending Spot)

While we've yet to find the exact magical spending threshold, there does seem to be a particular sweet price spot when you're looking for a gift for a friend or a decently close relative — $50. Anything below that bar isn't so expensive it'll hurt you in the long run. So to keep your wallet happy, we've rounded up all the best gifts you can find under the $50 benchmark. Be both thrifty and a good gift giver with one of the 30 affordable gifts ahead.