Gifts Under $50 (Because We Know That’s The Sweet Spending Spot)

When holiday shopping, deciding how much to spend on a gift can be just as taxing as finding the gift itself. And after blowing most of your last paycheck during the Black Friday frenzy (whoops) stretching those remaining bank account digits can be a challenge. Yeah, yeah, we should be more focused on finding a gift based on its personal value versus its dollar value, but hey, we're all aboard the same financial struggle bus here.
While we've yet to find the exact magical spending threshold, there does seem to be a particular sweet price spot when you're looking for a gift for a friend or a decently close relative — $50. Anything below that bar isn't so expensive it'll hurt you in the long run. So to keep your wallet happy, we've rounded up all the best gifts you can find under the $50 benchmark. Be both thrifty and a good gift giver with one of the 30 affordable gifts ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.