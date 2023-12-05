18 Of The Best Gifts Under $50 To Impress Anyone On Your Christmas List

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Most Christmas gifting starts with some kind of budget in mind. Sometimes, you need that truly inexpensive gift for a coworker or tween cousin. Sometimes, you want to ball out for a loved one with a truly luxe gift. In our view, the $50 price tag sits right in the middle.
But while plunking down $50 isn't nothing, it can still pose challenges. After you spend $50, you want to look like you've given something show-stopping, not something that just says “I love you five and a half Boost Juices.” Ideally, it may even look like you spent double that without dropping twice the cash. If you're looking for a gift that has a way bigger impact than your already not-so-insignificant outlay, we’ve got you covered. We've scoured the web to bring you as many of the coolest, trendiest, most thoughtful, and wow-inducing gifts under $50.
Depending on your budget, this $50 gift could be the splashiest present on your list, or it could be what you’re packing up and shipping out in multiples to your five closest friends — and we've got options aplenty for all of them. Whatever you're looking for, we’ve got the goods to ensure you get the best-present-giver award this season.
Click through to see our personal picks for of the most shop-worthy, aka best gifts under $50 that will be sure to impress anyone on your list.