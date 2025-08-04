This Parke x Set Active Collab Sold Out In 10 Minutes — Round Two Is Here
When two Gen Z-approved, TikTok-viral brands join forces, it’s hard not to be at least a little intrigued — if not fully sucked into the clout-filled shopping frenzy. And we’ll admit: we’re in deep. Known for its status-symbol sweatshirts, Parke is teaming up with cult-favorite activewear brand Set Active for a second It-girl drop, Low Tide, (after the first sold out in 10 minutes).
And if the athleisure collaboration doesn’t already feel perfect, the fact that both brands’ founders are close friends makes it even sweeter. In a recent Instagram post, Set Active founder Lindsey Carter wrote: “Creating Low Tide with Chelsea [Parke Kramer], my best friend and the founder of Parke, has been one of the most meaningful and growth-filled experiences.” Speaking on lessons learned from the first drop, Carter added: “We poured all of that growth into building something better. Something that feels calm, nostalgic, and effortlessly wearable.”
The Low Tide collection includes 43 styles — 16 of which are brand-new for Set Active — ranging in price from $12 (about $19 AUD) and $230 ($355 AUD). Set Active also offers free international shipping for orders over $250 ($386 AUD). Parke’s signature denim, classic knits, and branded crewnecks join Set Active’s Formcloud and Airluxe workout fabrics and nautical striped basics, all offered in new colours like Baked Rhubarb, Beach Grass, Neapolitan Pink, and Cream.
Perfect for your yoga plans and the fast-approaching spring season, these pieces are ideal for transitional dressing — if you can get your hands on them.
The collaboration drops August 6 at 3 a.m. AEST on both brands’ websites — and we’ve got the 411: there won’t be any restocks. So if you're eyeing activewear sets, lightweight layers, horseshoe jeans, or socks, set an alarm and add to cart fast.
Shop the Parke x Set Active collaboration on August 5 at Parkeofficial.com and Setactive.co.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
