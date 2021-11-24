At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For the savvy shoppers among us, Black Friday is the shopping event of the year. With Christmas inching ever closer, it can be a chance to tick some presents off your list early, while saving cash to boot. Or, it might be a time for you to buy yourself some new threads. God knows, after the two years we've had, we deserve it.
It's easy to get swept up in the excitement of it all, so it's worth remembering that 80% of garments are doomed for landfill after only a few wears. So remember to shop consciously and to pick up only what you need.
Here at Refinery29 Australia, we've chatted about what sales we're personally eyeing off and what brands we'll be jumping on the sites of. Come join us on our digital window-shopping spree.