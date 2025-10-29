10 Mini Bags For When You Want To Travel Light
One thing you should know about me is that I’m an avid tiny bag collector. My fondness for small purses has been with me for as long as I can remember. In addition to being a statement piece, a tiny purse is also a talking point — with people constantly inquiring about what you can actually fit in one. I love convincing them just how practical they can be. While tiny purses can feel extra, they also serve a real (albeit minimalist) function. After all, as long as you have the essentials (phone, card holder, lip balm, keys, and hand sanitiser), why bother with a big, bulky bag?
With over 20 small but mighty handbags in my collection — some that I use daily and some that I simply admire — I've become a tiny purse connoisseur. I'm constantly on the hunt for kitschy and funky options and searching the internet for the best chic and compact purses that I'd like to add to my own collection.
Tag along and continue reading if you want to see my top picks for trendy tiny purses across an array of unique designs, fabrics, and colours. From a pale green patent number, to several with attachable shoulder straps for two-in-one styles, each of these small purses promises to elevate your style and scale back your clutter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.