11 Tiny Purses That Are As Chic As They Are Kitsch

One thing you should know about me is that I’m an avid tiny bag collector. My fondness for small purses has been with me for as long as I can remember. In addition to being a statement piece , a tiny purse is also a talking point – with people constantly inquiring about what you can actually fit in one. I love convincing them just how practical they can be. While tiny purses can feel extra, they also serve a real (albeit minimalist ) function. After all, as long as you have the essentials (phone, card holder, lip balm, keys, and hand sanitizer), why bother with a big, bulky bag?