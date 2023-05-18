These Statement Straw Bags Are The Accessory Of The Summer

Picture an It girl strolling in the South of France on a hot summer day. She probably looks effortlessly chic, wearing minimal, breezy clothing and a pair of oversized sunnies as she carries a large straw tote bag. As we take in this perfect summer outfit, it’s nice to know that both straw basket bags and oversized handbags are trending this season, meaning it’s easier than ever to find options and achieve this stylish look. And if you’re specifically looking for a statement straw bag that's anything but ordinary, luxury accessory brand Eric Javits is elevating our warm-weather wardrobes with versatile and sophisticated summer bags.
Eric Javits has been around since the mid-'90s, famously supplying women with straw hats that are actually comfortable to wear, thanks to the brand’s patented Squishee material. The lightweight and flexible recycled fabric is utilized across other accessories like handbags, allowing customers to fold or roll them up for travel without losing their shape. The brand’s straw styles span tote bags, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, and even mini bags. And from all the different woven braids, patterns, and colors, anyone can find a bag that speaks to their own summer vibe. Plus, the brand is currently offering 30% off all styles for the designer's Birthday Sale, so if you're looking for an investment piece, it's time to shop away.
Straw Tote Bags
Whether you want the ultimate cool-girl jumbo beach tote that comes with a swimsuit case or a more delicate summer bag inspired by French actress Brigitte Bardot, Eric Javits has an expansive collection of straw tote bags to choose from. And the cherry on top for these styles is that they have cleverly placed inner and outer pockets for organization, unlike most tote bags, which we have to feverishly rummage through to find our keys. Plus, most Eric Javits bags have patterned, colorful, and water-repellent lining that'll keep your bag clean and spark some joy when you peek inside.
Straw Crossbody Bags
These sleek crossbody straw bags are practical, versatile, and durable, thanks to their adjustable straps, leather detailing, and compact storage compartments. So they’re perfect for effortlessly transitioning between running errands and grabbing lunch with friends and attending a party. Wear these chic and not-so-basic styles as standard crossbody bags or shoulder bags with adjustable long or short straps depending on your mood and activity level.
Straw Shoulder Bags
Inspired by '90s short-strap styles, this tightly woven raffia shoulder bag looks super-luxe. And these summer bags are just as versatile as the brand's other styles, especially the Bel Air shoulder bag, which can be turned into an elevated backpack.
Mini Straw Bags
These straw bags are chic, playful, and calling our name. As much as oversized bags are having their moment, mini bags haven't fully faded into the background. They're perfect to be worn for special occasions, dinners, and vacations. Most of these mini bags also have detachable straps, so that you can wear them as clutches, top-handle bags, or crossbody bags.
My Way Straw Bags Collection
Named after Frank Sinatra's iconic song "My Way," this collection of bags is a call to individuality. And you can truly wear these bags whichever way you want, whether as a top-handle or crossbody bag with an adjustable strap length. These straw bucket bags come in different sizes, and the three smaller options include unique drawstring closures.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.