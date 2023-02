Oversized Handbags Are 2023’s Most Functional Trend

The secondhand market is also seeing this trend boom. “Space is the biggest factor to the oversized handbag trend, with customers fitting everything from laptops to lipsticks in a practical and stylish way,” says Elizabeth Layne, chief marketing officer of luxury resale destination Rebag . According to the platform, big handbags are one of the defining trends of 2023, with models like the Goyard Saint Louis tote and the YSL Icare bag being some of the most searched on their website, along with Chanel’s Deauville tote bag.